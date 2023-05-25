‘Citadel’ Renewed For Season 2 By Prime Video

Citadel will be back for another go-round. Prime Video has confirmed renewal of the hit global spy thriller, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, for a second season. Joe Russo is set to direct every episode of Season 2 and David Weil will be returning as showrunner on the series, which also features Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci.

The renewal, which had been expected, follows strong viewership for Season 1. According to Prime Video, Citadel, which hails from Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, is the streamer’s most-watched new original series outside the U.S., and fourth most-watched worldwide. All episodes of the series’ first season will be available to Prime Video customers beginning May 26.

As we previously reported, according to a source close to the production, Citadel followed only Prime Video’s LOTR: Rings Of Power in launch numbers since its April 28 debut.

“Citadel is a truly global phenomenon,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios. “Our goal was always to create a new franchise rooted in original IP that would grow Prime Video’s international audience. This show has drawn an outsize number of new international customers to Prime Video. Its massive worldwide debut audience is a testament to Joe and Anthony Russo’s remarkable vision, the incredible talents of Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci, and the tireless work of the creative teams, cast, and crew. Given the overwhelming number of our customers who have embraced this show, we are not only thrilled to share the premiere episode of Citadel globally without membership, but also confirm that the series will return for a second season.”

The first episode of Season 1 will be free to stream without membership on both Prime Video and ad-supported Amazon Freevee for a limited time. Domestically, the premiere episode will stream for one month on Amazon Freevee beginning Friday, May 26. Outside of the U.S., the first episode will be available to stream without a Prime membership on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories from Friday-Sunday, May 26-28.

“AGBO is thrilled to embark on this next phase of the spyverse with Jen, Vernon, and the entire team at Amazon,” said executive producers Anthony and Joe Russo. “The innovative storytelling of Citadel has paved the way for an incredible, worldwide collaboration with creatives in front of and behind the camera.”

Here are more details about the show:

Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency—tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people—was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

Citadel is executive produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes for AGBO, with David Weil serving as showrunner and executive producer. Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg serve as executive producers for Midnight Radio. Newton Thomas Sigel and Patrick Moran also serve as executive producers.