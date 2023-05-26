Italian Chapter Of ‘Citadel’ Spyverse Franchise Gets Official Title, First-Look At Lead Matilda De Angelis

The next chapter in the Russo Brothers’ global spy thriller Citadel now has an official title and a first-look photo of its lead, Matilda de Angelis.

Citadel: Diana was locally created, produced, and filmed in Italy, with production wrapping earlier this year.

Plot details are not being revealed, but a tease of the new installment in the Citadel Spyverse franchise is featured at the end of the Season 1 finale of the mothership series, which drops today on Prime Video.

Along with De Angelis, cast of Citadel: Diana includes Lorenzo Cervasio, Maurizio Lombardi, Julia Piaton, Thekla Reuten, Daniele Paoloni, Bernhard Schütz, and Filippo Nigro.

The series comes from ITV Studios’ Cattleya (ZeroZeroZero) and showrunner and executive producer Gina Gardini, with Riccardo Tozzi, Marco Chimenz, and Giovanni Stabilini also serving as executive producers and Emanuele Savoini as co-executive producer. AGBO’s Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Ostot, Scott Nemes, and David Weil (Hunters) executive produce on Citadel: Diana and all series within the global Citadel universe. Midnight Radio executive produces Citadel: Diana and all series within the global Citadel universe.

Citadel: Diana is directed by Arnaldo Catinari and developed by Alessandro Fabbri, who is also the head writer, and wrote the series with Ilaria Bernardini, Laura Colella, Gianluca Bernardini, and Giordana Mari.

The first series in the Spyverse global franchise wraps its first season with the agents of Citadel discovering the identity of the mole who brought down the agency at the hands of rival syndicate Manticore. “Betrayals will be uncovered and questions will be answered, as the consequences of the finale create ripple effects that will be felt throughout the Spyverse,” per the Prime Video description.

Citadel: Diana will be available exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 2024.

Matilda de Angelis in Citadel: Diana





