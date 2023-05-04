‘Citadel’ Draws Big Debut Viewership For Amazon

Citadel, the long-in-the-works global spy thriller drama from Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, is eyeing the biggest debut for a series on the streamer based on original IP.

“Citadel, the #1 title on Prime! In its series debut, this show attracted one of the largest global audiences in the history of Prime Video – such an incredible performance for new and original IP,” Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke wrote on Instagram.

She would not elaborate but, according to a source close to the production, Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, follows only Prime Video’s LOTR: Rings Of Power in launch numbers since its April 28 debut. Rings of Power premiered Sept. 1 with more 25 million viewers in its first day, Amazon said at the time.

Related Story Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions And Prime Video Team For Scripted And Documentary Film Projects About Longshot Kentucky Derby Winner Rich Strike

According to Citadel‘s show Twitter account, the drama is Prime Video’s number one title in nearly 200 countries and territories. It would not come as a surprise, given Chopra Jonas’ home country popularity, that the series has done big business in India.

“Thank you so much to everyone who is watching,” she tweeted.

Citadel stars Chopra Jonas and Madden as Citadel agents Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane respectively, with Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville among the main cast. The series is executive produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes for AGBO, with David Weil serving as showrunner and executive producer. Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg serve as executive producers for Midnight Radio. Newton Thomas Sigel and Patrick Moran also serve as executive producers.