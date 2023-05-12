Cinedigm And ‘The Conjuring’ Producer Tony DeRosa-Grund To Develop Horror Franchise ‘The Haunted’

EXCLUSIVE: Cinedigm and producer Tony DeRosa-Grund (The Conjuring) have partnered to develop a new paranormal horror franchise titled The Haunted.

Specific plot details are currently being kept under wraps but producers have said the stories will be based on “verifiable actual events,” with an initial focus on the real events experienced by a multi-generational family under siege from malevolent and violent supernatural forces.

DeRosa-Grund has completed a production script. Cinedigm and Bloody Disgusting and next looking to attach a Director before going into production with DeRosa-Grund producing through the Nverse Pictures banner later this year.

Early synopsis reads: The Haunted franchise starts with one family’s dark and terrifying real-life preternatural experiences which intersect with historical facts and legends surrounding a young pregnant woman accused by her own father of being a witch. That convergence places the family in impending mortal danger.

DeRosa-Grund, who is best known for his work on The Conjuring, said he aims to build The Haunted universe through a similar roadmap of sequels, historical prequels, and spin-offs.

“Having created, produced, and written the story for the original The Conjuring, I can say, with absolute clarity and certainty, that The Haunted is exponentially better, truer, and more terrifying,” DeRosa-Grund said.

“I am truly excited to be working with Tom and Brad of Cinedigm/Bloody Disgusting who ‘got it,’ and embraced the project right from our very first pitch meeting. I want to also thank Cinedigm Chairman Chris McGurk, who not only backed my very first feature film but also convinced me to come out of my retirement for this project.”

Tom Owen, Managing Director of Cinedigm/Bloody Disgusting, added: “We are thrilled to be collaborating with Tony DeRosa-Grund, a modern master of the horror genre, on The Haunted franchise. Based on true-life events, these films will take audiences on a wild and terrifying journey into the world of the paranormal, unlike any other ever seen before in film. We are confident The Haunted, will set a new bar for horror movies and will absolutely resonate with horror enthusiasts, as well as every other audience quadrant.”

The deal was negotiated by Yolanda Macias, Chief Content Officer, on behalf of Cinedigm and Attorney Jonnathan O. Owens on behalf of Tony DeRosa-Grund.

