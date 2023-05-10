Chuck Lorre Joins Bill Prady On Picket Line In Front Of Warner Bros.

Some of Hollywood’s high-profile show creators with big overall deals have been noticeably absent from the picket line over the last eight days — that is, until Tuesday.

Chuck Lorre, the most successful sitcom creator working in television today, hit the picket line outside of Warner Bros. TV with the equally powerful Bill Prady, his former collaborator on The Big Bang Theory. Prady kept his message simple on Twitter: “Scene from a strike.”

They posed for a picture in front of the banner for TBBT, which made millions for the studio.

The rank and file members of the WGA have acknowledged that some of industry’s biggest hitmakers would change the game if they hit the picket lines with the thousands of other union members. One scribe on Twitter opined how different their fight would look if Taylor Sheridan would march along with them.

Look, I doubt that Taylor Sheridan would have this kind of impact on a strike, but it sure would be nice to see him walk the WGA line. https://t.co/Nw5UvSMU5Z — Guy Crawford ⚜️ (@BogeyGuyC) May 9, 2023

Earlier today, 30 Rock creator Tina Fey joined Seth Meyers and Fred Armisen on the picket line in New York City. J.J. Abrams, Shawn Ryan, Damon Lindelof and Mindy Kaling have walked the line over the last week, along with Jonathan Nolan, Rachel Bloom, Michael Schur, Pamela Adlon, Quinta Brunson and Ted Lasso creators Jason Sudekis and Brendan Hunt.

Lorre continues to make a lot of noise with his comedy development. Last month, Deadline revealed that he and Charlie Sheen will reunite on Lorre’s first Max comedy series How To Be a Bookie. Sheen will recur role in the single-camera comedy headlined by Sebastian Maniscalco.

in How To Be a Bookie, co-written by Lorre and Nick Bakay, a veteran bookie (Maniscalco) struggles to survive the impending legalization of sports gambling, increasingly unstable clients, family, co-workers, and a lifestyle that bounces him around every corner of Los Angeles high and low.