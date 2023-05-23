You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Land Man’: Michelle Randolph & Jacob Lofland Join Billy Bob Thornton In Paramount+ Series

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Joaquin Phoenix & Rooney Mara Movie Shut Down As Indie Movie Sector Faces Insurance Crisis Over SAG-AFTRA Strike Fears
Read the full story

‘Christina On The Coast’ Season 4 Returns With Eleven New Episodes On HGTV & Max

Christina Hall, star of 'Christina on the Coast'
Christina Hall, star of 'Christina on the Coast' HGTV

After her time in the country, Christina Hall is returning to California to finish off the fourth season of Christina on the Coast. HGTV announced that the docu-series is premiering 11 new episodes starting Thursday, June 29, at 9 p.m. and available to stream the same day and time on Max.

Related Story

HGTV Star Christina Hall Preps OC Real Estate Series As She Bolsters Her Own Unbroken Production Slate

Hall continues to thrive alongside her team, including fellow designer and project manager James Bender. With Hall settled in a new home closer to family and friends, the busy mom of three, author and entrepreneur also will tackle her own kitchen overhaul alongside husband Josh Hall. They’ll navigate the challenges of a personal renovation, even hiring a dog whisperer to evaluate how their pet Cash is handling the upheaval at home.

In the premiere episode, Hall will design a more functional kitchen and stunning fireplace refresh for clients who want a modern update. She’ll also add bi-fold doors for indoor-outdoor flow and repurpose a special family table into a custom bar top, all while helping her best friend Cassie plan her daughter’s first birthday party.

The interior designer will bring more projects to life for homeowners during the season, including a bathroom boasting champagne-colored tiles and a spa-worthy soaking tub and a main suite retreat featuring a dramatic shiplap wall built by her and James.

Christina on the Coast Season 4 premiered back in December before taking a break to give way to Christina in the Country, which followed Hall as she expanded her business in Tennessee.

Christina on the Coast is produced by Balthazar Entertainment in association with Glass Entertainment Group and Unbroken Productions.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad