‘Mad Men’ Star Christina Hendricks To Lead Psychological Thriller ‘Reckoner’; XYZ Films Launches For Cannes Market

Christina Hendricks (Mad Men, Good Girls) has signed on to lead the psychological thriller Reckoner, written and directed by Nissar Modi (Z for Zachariah) in his feature directorial debut.

The pic is based on a short story by American author Rachel Ingalls and will be produced by XYZ Films and Two & Two Pictures, with XYZ financing. XYZ Films has also added the thriller to its freshly launched, internationally focused ‘New Visions’ slate, with world sales launching at Cannes.

The plot will follow an affluent woman whose carefully constructed life is disrupted by a young man connected to a tightly-held secret from her past.

Reckoner falls under Two & Two and XYZ’s production pact to produce films from first and second-time genre filmmakers from underrepresented demographics. The two companies previously collaborated on Babak Anvari’s pics Under The Shadow, I Came By, and the upcoming History Of Evil, written and directed by Bo Mirhosseni.

Hendricks is best known for her role in the long-running AMC series Mad Men. More recently, she led NBC’s Good Girls and has had leading roles in the features such as Nicolas Winding Refn’s Drive and The Neon Demon. She next will be seen in the Apple+ series The Buccaneers. Modi is the screenwriter of Z for Zachariah and Breaking at the Edge.

“I’m delighted to be working with the immensely talented Christina Hendricks on this haunting tale of guilt, obsession and revenge,” Modi said. “It’s a film I’ve been envisioning for many years ever since I read Rachel Ingalls’ remarkable short story, and am excited to finally bring it to life thanks to the ever-supportive teams at XYZ Films and Two and Two.”

Hendricks is repped by UTA, Independent Talent Group and LINK Entertainment. Modi is repped by 42 and VanderKloot Law.