Christina Applegate “Probably Not Going To Work On-Camera Again” But Plans To Voice Kelly Bundy In The “Married With Children” Animated Series

Christina Applegate says she’s done with acting in front of a camera after wrapping up Dead to Me amid her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

The Emmy award-winning star opened up about filming the last season of the Netflix dramedy opposite Linda Cardellini when she hinted she was not going to act in front of a lens anymore.

“Ping-pong is so much more fun when the other person is just as good as you are. I’m probably not going to work on-camera again, but I’m so glad that I went out with someone who is by far the greatest actress I’ve ever worked with in my entire life, if not the greatest human I’ve ever known,” Applegate told Vanity Fair.

However, just because Applegate said she was done acting in front of cameras, didn’t mean she was quitting acting. The Samantha Who? alum said she was open to doing voice-over work.

“I can’t even imagine going to set right now. This is a progressive disease. I don’t know if I’m going to get worse. I can do voiceover stuff because I have to support my family and keep my brain working,” she said.

In 2022, it was unveiled that an animated series based on Married… with Children was in the works. If the show moves forward, Applegate would provide the voice of the character Kelly Bundy that she originated in the Fox sitcom back in 1987.

“I can’t really say much, but all I know is that all four of us are attached to it. It’s not in our hands now, so we’re just kind of waiting,” Applegate said about the development of the animated series.

Applegate would reunite with her TV family that included Ed O’Neill as Al, Katey Sagal as Peggy and David Faustino as Bud.