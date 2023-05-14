‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ Blasts To $529M WW; ‘Mario Bros’ Crosses $1.2B & Propels Universal Past $2B In 2023 – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: After crossing the $300M mark globally through Monday last week, Disney/Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has thrust to another milestone. The James Gunn-directed threequel handily crossed the half a billion mark in the sophomore frame and now sits at an estimated $528.8M global through Sunday. Of that, $213.2M is from domestic and $315.6M at the international box office.

The $529M global cume lands the gang as the 2nd biggest Hollywood release of the year so far worldwide. Overseas, the film is about to pass the final gross of the original Guardians of the Galaxy ($318M; today’s rates and sans Russia).

Meanwhile, Guardians’ Chris Pratt is doing double duty at the top of the chart as the voice of Mario in Illumination/Nintendo/Universal’s The Super Mario Bros Movie, which is estimated at $675M overseas and $1.21B global through Sunday. As his Insta handle goes, it’s a Prattprattpratt weekend.

For Star Lord & company in GOTG3, offshore midweeks led to a second-weekend drop of 40% from opening; this is better than GOTG the first, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, GOTG2 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in the same markets. It also marks the 5th best hold for a second weekend on an MCU title internationally. As we noted last weekend, word of mouth has helped bolster the Rocket origins story.

And, for the juggernaut that is Mario, its second weekend in Japan overtook Despicable Me 3 to become the biggest Universal animation and biggest Illumination title of all time in the market. In Germany, thanks to the continued strong performance of Super Mario, the 13 Illumination films combined have exceeded the 40M admissions mark, corresponding to an average of 3M+ per film.

