Chris Pine & Olivia Wilde To Star In QCode Scripted Podcast ‘Ad Lucem’ From  Troian Bellisario & Josh Close

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Pine and Olivia Wilde are getting into the scripted podcast game.

The pair are among a star-studded cast for QCode’s latest audio series, Ad Lucem.

Created by Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario and Fargo star Josh Close, the series also stars Fiona Shaw, Clancy Brown and Patrick Adams. Bellisario also stars in the series.

Ad Lucem is a socio-political thriller series set in New York City a few years in the future.

It revolves around revolutionary tech company, Ad Lucem OI and its latest earth-shaking innovation, a Corporeal Augmented Reality Assistant, or CARA for short. CARA isn’t just another listening device, but a live operator who provides individual organic response, to service and facilitate you in the way only a human can. But it is quickly revealed that Ad Lucem OI’s determination to “maintain the thread of human connection” might have unintended consequences.

It is set to premiere later this summer.

Ad Lucem is executive produced by Pine and Ian Gotler under their Barry Linen Motion Pictures banner, Wilde, Bellisario, Close and QCode’s Rob Herting, Sandra Yee Ling, Michele Zarate and Alexa Gabrielle Ramirez.

It is the company’s latest star-studded podcast following Rami Malek’s Blackout, Tessa Thompson’s The Left, Right Game, Soft Voice starring Naomi Scott, Olivia Cooke, and Bel Powley and Rachel Brosnahan’s Listening In.

“I had a great time partnering with QCode and working alongside amazing talents Olivia and Fiona on this thought-provoking series,” said Pine. “The podcast is extremely relevant to the technological upheavals happening in all our lives and questions its impact on real, human connection. I’m excited to share this gripping series with audiences everywhere.”

“As we live more of our lives online, Ad Lucem touches on our growing concerns regarding technology and its ability to disconnect us emotionally, mentally and spiritually,” said Bellisario and Close. “Is this hurting us more than helping? Who are we online? And how do we adapt to A.I. as human beings? With conflicted three dimensional characters in an operatic and entertaining setting, we think this podcast will be an extremely provocative and fun journey for listeners.”

