China’s Youku, Hishow To Co-Produce Drama Series ‘My Dearest Stranger’, Starring Wang Luodan, Bosco Wong

Chinese streamer Youku is teaming with Beijing-based producer-distributor Hishow Entertainment to produce high-end drama series My Dearest Stranger, starring Wang Luodan and Bosco Wong.

The 16-part suspense drama will be directed by Golden Horse Award-winning Taiwanese filmmaker Lin Yu-Hsien Hsien (Jump! Boys, Exit No. 6).

Based on Fan Shu’s best-selling novel Secret Love and adapted by Cao Xueping (Game Changer), the series tells the story of a woman who marries the man of her dreams, but starts to suspect he has a dark side and decides to cooperate with a policeman to find out the truth.

Chinese actress Wang Luodan has credits including Cao Baoping’s The Dead End and TV series Struggle, while Hong Kong actor Bosco Wong is known for films including G-Storm and Golden Brother and TV series Triumph In The Skies.

The crew also includes production designer Liang Honghu, who worked on Oscar-nominated Hong Kong feature Better Days.

Hishow Entertainment is a leading Chinese buyer, which has distributed films in China including The Imitation Game and Zhang Lu’s Yanagawa, and moved into production in 2019. The company’s first production was 38-episode drama Game Changer, which premiered in January 2021 on CCTV-8 and Youku. It is now working on a slate of international co-productions, across series and films.

My Dearest Stranger begins production in June in Chengdu, Sichuan province.