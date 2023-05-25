‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11 Ends With Surprising Proposal

Spoiler Alert: The following story reveals major plot points from the Season 11 finale of NBC’s Chicago Fire.

Jesse Spencer returned for the Season 11 finale of NBC’s Chicago Fire on Wednesday night, an explosive episode that ended on at least a couple of cliffhangers.

Let’s first break down the Matt Casey of it all, a character who moved to Portland where he has responsibilities but can’t seem to stay away from the Windy City—and the woman he loves, Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer). Spencer exited the show after 10 seasons in late 2021 shortly after Matt and Sylvie gave in to their feelings for one another leaving both her and viewers heartbroken.

Though they agreed to a long-distance relationship, it proved too complicated and they split in the Season 10 finale—which marked his first reappearance—following the Stellaride wedding. Most recently, Matt reemerged in the episode “Danger Is All Around” and revealed he was leading a top-secret task force and was looking for a local representative which he found in Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo).

Matt and Sylvie still had hearts in their eyes when they saw each other again but both confessed to dating other people but only one was telling the truth. Sylvie was seeing Dylan (Christopher Allen) but his insecurity got the best of him in the finale over Matt being back in town. Too bad so sad but it’s better for Sylvie in the end, who is entering a beautiful new phase in her life.

It was revealed in tonight’s episode that Sylvie is adopting a baby girl and she is absolutely over the moon. Riding on that high, Matt is inspired to make a major move—he gets on one knee and presents his lady love with a diamond ring he says he purchased some time ago. Sylvie is taken by surprise and the screen goes dark before she gives him an answer.

I mean, they have some things to discuss, right? Is he ready to leave Portland and come home? Is he ready to be a father to a newborn? And mainly, is Jesse Spencer coming back to Chicago Fire full-time?

Deadline hears there’s nothing to announce just yet regarding an official casting for the Aussie actor but this finale definitely looks promising. Spencer spoke to Deadline in early April and he played coy when asked directly if he was coming back.

“I cannot… answer that question,” Spencer said after a long pause at the time. “The potential to come back would be awesome. I’m always open to that but you know, the ball isn’t really in my court. I always told [series co-creator] Derek Haas that if there were episodes that he thought would be appropriate for me to come back, then I’m totally open to that because I want to see the old gang and I love working there. But in terms of me coming back full-time or something, I have no idea.”

On a sad note, the episode also ended with Mouche’s (Christian Stolte) life hanging in the balance after he was struck by a stray bullet. He was bleeding out at the hospital in front of his panicked buddy Herrmann (David Eigenberg) and everyone will have to wait to find out if he survives.

As the writers strike continues and the AMPTP stalling on negotiations with the WGA, it’s as yet unknown when the show could return.