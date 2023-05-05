‘Chicago Fire’ Security Guards Injured After Four-Wheeler Crashes Onto Set

Two private security guards on the set of NBC’s Chicago Fire were injured Thursday when youths broke through a barrier and drove a four-wheeler onto the drama’s Chicago set.

The incident occurred in the city’s South Loop near the downtown Fire Academy. The guards, whose names were not released, were ultimately struck by the four-wheeler. A source told Deadline that the heroic efforts by the guards prevented the ATV from reaching the cast and crew.

The youths managed to flee the scene. The guards — retired members of the Chicago Police Department — were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident immediately drew chatter on Twitter on the second to last day of filming for the NBC series. The plan is to wrap Friday.

Good evening everyone: unfortunately there was another serious safety issue on a set today. Details will likely come out soon but there was at least one injury and it could have been much worse. Please keep the injured person in your thoughts and prayers. — Filming in Chicago (@filming_chicago) May 5, 2023

That is a WRAP on Season 11 of Chicago Fire & they went out on a BANG today with the filming. You had Boden, Cruz, Hermann, Mouch, Ritter, Stella, Carver, Gallo, Capp, Tony and Matt Casey all on set filming today. Sylvie & Violet finished filming on Tuesday. @filming_chicago — Chicago Crime News (@chgocrimenews) May 5, 2023

In September, an unknown offender armed with a handgun shot at a group of people who were standing near an active Chicago Fire set. No one was struck and the offender fled in a dark-colored SUV.

Law enforcement officers who were already on the scene to provide security were able to respond quickly. No one was injured, though production was apparently halted for the day.

Last July, production on Justified: City Primeval in Chicago was halted after three cars, whose occupants were engaged in a gunfight, smashed through the show’s barricades. The cast and crew hit the ground and took cover when the incident occurred near the city’s Douglass Park. Star Timothy Olyphant, who reprised his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, was present. No one was injured during the intrusion, though shell casings were later found on the set.

“It was the scariest goddamn thing,” Olyphant recalled two months ago while guesting on the Conan O’ Brien Needs A Friend podcast. “It went on forever.”