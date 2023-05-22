‘Ctrl Alt Del’: Cheyenne Jackson, Angel Parker, Navia Robinson & Shiv Pai Join Indie Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Cheyenne Jackson (American Horror Story), Angel Parker (The Recruit), Shiv Pai (Uncut Gems) and Navia Robinson (Gotham Knights) have closed deals to join Ctrl Alt Del, the indie drama that will also star Jason Priestley, Laurel Marsden, Elsie Fisher and Mena Suvari, as previously announced.

The debut feature from Kit Williamson (Eastsiders) follows disaffected teen Ava (Marsden) and her estranged filmmaker father Greyson (Priestley) as they try to reconnect in the aftermath of a tragic incident prompted by his latest movie. Pic explores timely questions about the responsibility of media in our society, and how what we consume profoundly affects us and the people around us.

Robinson will play Makayla, the daughter of Greyson’s agent, who befriends Ava for clout, with Parker as Makayla’s agent mother Jordyn, who is delighted when the publicity from a tragic incident involving her client’s controversial movie makes it a box office smash. Pai’s character, Cameron, is Ava’s gay, flamboyant best friend who longs to be a fashion designer, but refuses to come out for fear that his old world father would despise and reject him. Jackson portrays up-and-coming actor, Clive Parker, who co-stars in Greyson’s movie and unwittingly becomes his nemesis.

Amir Ohebsion and Arash Homampour wrote the script, and the former will also produce alongside Sam Okun, who produces under his Sam Okun Productions banner. Homampour will executive produce, with Nick Lyon, Lachlan Towle, Christian Jean and Constantinos Yiallourides serving as co-producers.

Said Okun in a statement to Deadline, “We’re elated to add these exceptional actors to our cast; their talents will undoubtedly elevate this important and compelling story.”

Added Ohebsion, “The collective passion and commitment of this diverse group will bring an extra layer of authenticity and depth to our movie.”

Known for turns on series like Call Me Kat, American Horror Story, Glee and 30 Rock, Jackson counts among his best known film credits such titles as Werewolves Within, Love Is Strange, Behind the Candelabra, Lola Versus and United 93.

Parker stars in the hit Netflix series The Recruit, which has been renewed for a second season, and has also been seen recurring of late on ABC’s The Rookie. The actress, who has also appeared on Marvel’s Runaways, will soon be seen in the indie drama Prisoner’s Daughter helmed by Catherine Hardwicke.

Robinson stars as Carrie Kelley aka Robin in The CW’s Gotham Knights and was previously seen starring in Disney Channel’s show Raven’s Home.

Pai has previously appeared in A24’s Uncut Gems starring Adam Sandler, and on such series as Freeridge, Iron Fist and On My Block.

Jackson is represented by Gersh, Entertainment 360 and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols; Parker by Innovative Artists and Joel Stevens Entertainment; Robinson by Industry Entertainment and CESD; and Pai by Take 3 Talent.