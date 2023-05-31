‘Charlie Harper:’ Romance Pic Starring ‘CODA’s Emilia Jones & Toby Wallace Inks International Deals Out Of Cannes 

Romance pic Charlie Harper, starring CODA actor Emilia Jones alongside Toby Wallace (Babyteeth), has inked a series of international deals out of last week’s Cannes Market.

Reported deals include Switzerland (Ascot Elite), Israel (Forum Film), South Africa (Empire), Japan (Kinoshita), Latin America (Sun), Germany/Austria (Tobis), Scandinavia (Sf Studios), Portugal (NOS), France (SND), Greece (Odeon), Middle East (Front Row), Benelux (The Searchers), Spain (Tripictures), Baltics (ACME), Eastern Europe (Unicorn), and Australia/New Zealand (Roadshow).

The project was brought to the market by Picture Perfect Federation, Little Ray Media, and Temple Hill Entertainment. UTA is co-representing domestic sales of the title.

Plot follows the journey of a young woman, Harper (Jones), and a young man, Charlie (Wallace), as they meet, leave their respective homes, and attempt to build a life together in a new city. As the driven and ambitious Harper works to build a career as a chef and the brilliant-yet-stuck Charlie struggles to get himself on track, their relationship faces growing challenges. The movie “will include jumps in time and changes in point-of-view to show how the couple are made for one another but also ask ‘is that enough?’”

The pic will be directed by Tom Dean and Mac Eldridge from a script written by Dean. Producers are Picture Perfect Federation’s Patrick Wachsberger and Ashley Stern, Little Ray Media’s Mallory Edens, and Temple Hill Entertainment’s Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen. Temple Hill Entertainment’s Laura Quicksilver will executive produce.

The film reunites former Lionsgate film co-chief Wachsberger with Twilight producers Temple Hill Entertainment. It also reunites Wachsberger with Jones after they collaborated on Oscar-winner CODA.