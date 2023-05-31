Channing Tatum On His Fears For The Future Of Streamers: “There Will Be Less Good Storytelling And A Lot More Product”

Channing Tatum is opening up the current Hollywood industry and the future of streamers.

“The movie industry is just changing so much. It’s a different era now and it’s just getting crazier with the streamers,” Tatum told Forbes in an interview. “I do fear a little for the storytelling of it all. I think there will be less good storytelling and a lot more product out there.”

Tatum also reflected on how the film industry has changed saying that in order for a movie to get made the chances of making a return on investment have to be extremely high.

“We made Magic Mike 2 for $12 million dollars and they spent $60-$70 million dollars to sell it. So, we’re spending exponentially more money to sell a movie than actually make the thing for you,” he said. “That should be the other way around. We could be spending the money on the thing that the viewer is actually going to get to see and now it’s just who can create the most noise to break through the cataclysmic wave of content coming out every single day.”

Tatum noted that he’s fighting “every single day” against the new ways of Hollywood adding, “It’s just a learning process every day. We have the writer strike right now. We’re probably going to have the actor and director strikes, maybe. Things will always be changing and that is the only thing that is constant.”