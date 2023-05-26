Celine Dion Cancels World Tour Due To Ongoing Struggle With Rare Neurological Condition

Celine Dion has canceled all planned dates on her Courage world tour through 2024 as she continues to struggle with the rare neurological disorder she disclosed last year.

In an Instagram post today, Dion wrote, “I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%. It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!”

The cancellations are the second batch since the singer disclosed in December that she had been diagnosed with the rare Stiff Person Syndrome. The condition causes stiffness and spasms in several muscles in the body, and is incurable. Medical experts say it affects only about one or two people in a million.

In December, Dion announced that she was canceling a planned resumption of her European tour in February 2023. Today’s announcement cancels all 42 of the 2023-2024 dates, which had been rescheduled from last year.

Ticketholders are requested to contact the original point of sale for refunds.

See Dion’s Instagram post below for the roster of canceled tour dates.