CBS Summer Premiere Dates For ‘Big Brother,’ ‘The Challenge: USA’, New ‘Superfan’ & More

CBS is making its summer reality plans. The network said today that its unscripted juggernaut Big Brother will launch its 25th season with a 90-minute special on Wednesday, August 2, and then air Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. and Thursdays at 9.

The premiere of new musical game show Superfan has been moved from June 9 to August 9, following Big Brother at 9 p.m. Wednesdays.

Hosted by Nate Burleson and Keltie Knight, Superfan will feature contestants vying in multiple rounds of play to prove they are their favorite artist’s most deserving supporter. Each episode features one music star as they crown their biggest fan. The first season’s featured celebrities include Kelsea Ballerini, Gloria Estefan, Little Big Town, LL Cool J, Pitbull and Shania Twain.

Elsewhere, Season 2 of The Challenge: USA kicks off post-BB at 10 p.m. Thursday, August 10, and then will air from 9-10 p.m. Thursdays from August 13-27. Season 3 of Secret Celebrity Renovation begins at 9 p.m. Friday, July 28.

All four shows, also will be available to stream on-demand at Paramount+.

Here are CBS’ summer premiere dates announced today:

Wednesday

8-9 p.m. – Big Brother (Season 25, starting August 2)

9-10 p.m. – Superfan (new game show series, starting August 9)

Thursday

9-10 p.m. – Big Brother (starting August 10)

10-11 p.m. – The Challenge: USA (Season 2, starting August 10)

Friday

9-10 p.m. – Secret Celebrity Renovation (Season 3, starting July 28)

Sunday

8-9 p.m. – Big Brother (starting August 6)

9-10 p.m. – The Challenge: USA (August 13-27)

