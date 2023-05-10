Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

CBS Unveils Fall 2023 Schedule That Doesn’t Factor In Strike Impact: 90-Minute ‘Survivor’ & ‘Amazing Race’, Newbies ‘Matlock’ & ‘Elsbeth’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

CBS New Series Trailers: ‘Elsbeth’, ‘Matlock’

Carrie Preston stars as Elsbeth, Skye P. Marshall stars as Olympia Lawrence, Kathy Bates stars as Madeline Matlock in Matlock CBS

We’re getting the first look at new CBS fall dramas, The Good Wife spinoff Elsbeth, and Matlock, starring Kathy Bates. You can read about each and watch below.

Elsbeth

Elsbeth stars Carrie Preston (The Good Wife) as Elsbeth Tascioni, an astute but unconventional attorney who, after her successful career in Chicago, utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD. Based on the character featured in The Good Wife and The Good Fight. Elsbeth stars Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, Wendell Pierce as Captain C.W. Wagner and Carra Patterson as Officer Kaya Blanke. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer and Jonathan Tolins are executive producers. Tolins will serve as showrunner. Robert King directed the pilot from a script he wrote with Michelle King. The series is produced by CBS Studios.

Related Story

CBS Unveils Fall 2023 Schedule That Doesn’t Factor In Strike Impact: 90-Minute ‘Survivor’ & ‘Amazing Race’, Newbies ‘Matlock’ & ‘Elsbeth’

Matlock

Matlock stars Kathy Bates as the brilliant septuagenarian Madeline “Matty” Matlock, who achieved success in her younger years, and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within. Inspired by the classic television series of the same name. Matlock stars Kathy Bates as Madeline “Matty” Matlock, Skye P. Marshall as Olympia, Jason Ritter as Julian, David Del Rio as Billy and Leah Lewis as Sarah. Bates, Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen and John Will are executive producers. Kat Coiro directed the pilot from a script written by Urman. The series is produced by CBS Studios.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad