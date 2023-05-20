CBS Finales For ‘SWAT’, ‘Fire Country’ And ‘Blue Bloods’ Lead Friday Night Ratings

This season’s Friday curtain came down last night on the CBS television lineup, and the results were yet another win for the Eye Network.

CBS was the top broadcast network on Friday with 5.08 million viewers, marking its 27th win this season. Season finales for Blue Bloods, Fire Country and SWAT were the top three broadcasts on the night, all winning their time periods.

At 8pm, the season finale of SWAT averaged 4.50m, up +3% from last week. SWAT beat its closest competitor in the hour by +1.33m viewers (ABC). For the season, based on Most Current Nielsen data, SWAT averaged 6.76m viewers, up +6% from itself last year.

At 9pm, Fire Country averaged 5.18m viewers, up +4% from last week. Fire Country had over +2.71m more viewers than its closest competitor in the hour, NBC. For the season, Fire Country averaged 8.37m viewers, improving the Friday 9pm time period by +14% based on Nielsen Most Current Data.

At 10pm, Blue Bloods was the #1 broadcast of the night with 5.57m viewers. Blue Bloods was up +7% from last week and beat NBC and ABC combined by +36% (vs. 4.08m).

Blue Bloods averaged 9.39m viewers this season, based on Most Current Nielsen data. Blue Bloods is the #3 broadcast drama on TV and the #1 10pm series on TV.

Live streaming on Paramount+ and CBS TVE (CBS.com / CBS app) of last night’s finales of SWAT (+171%), Fire Country (+51% vs. Magnum) and Blue Bloods (+30%) were all up from last year’s season finales on an AMA basis.