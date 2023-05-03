CBS’ Fall Schedule Unveil Party Postponed Due To Writers Strike

CBS’ Fall Schedule Reveal party next week has been postponed due to the WGA strike. The network sent a note about the cancellation Monday night.

The event had been scheduled for May 9 at NeueHouse on May 9. CBS said that they planned to reschedule the party at a later date.

CBS this year is not holding its traditional New York upfront presentation. Instead, the network was to have the reception in Los Angeles, with stars and writers-producers slated to appear.

The onset of the WGA work stoppage on Tuesday put the event in serious limbo as showrunners shun promotional duties when on strike and, if the party would be picketed, actors would likely not cross a picket line to attend.

The reception was to follow CBS’ announcement of its 2023/24 fall schedule which will happen next week as scheduled.