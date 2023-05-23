Cannes Red Carpet Protests Include Woman In Ukraine Dress Covered In Fake Blood, Anti-Surrogacy Group In Rare Show Of Defiance This Year

A protester covered in red paint is removed by security on the Cannes red carpet Sunday

The Cannes Film Festival red carpet is usually accustomed to protests and demonstrations. Last year there were multiple.

This year, policing has been beefed up and local authorities have banned demonstrations anywhere near the Palais as France grapples with violent anti-pension reform protests.

However, a couple of protestors have still managed to make themselves heard on the tapis rouge, even if the media pickup has been limited. On Sunday night, ahead of the screening of French movie Acide, an unnamed women wearing a dress in the colors of the Ukrainian flag doused herself in fake blood, seemingly in protest of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The woman was quickly jumped on by officials and escorted away. The episode was posted to Twitter by multiple sites and accounts, including the below footage culled from AFP:

Woman at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet wearing Ukranian colored dress pours fake blood on herself pic.twitter.com/x9EgPvQnG9 — Detect Fights 💕 (@detectfights) May 23, 2023

Meanwhile, last week the feminist activist group SCUM interrupted the red carpet for Catherine Corsini’s film Homecoming. SCUM, which was also active on the red carpet last year, is an anti-surrogacy group. The below clip from TF1 and AFP shows the moment the carpet was disrupted.

The group claimed on its social media pages this week that surrogacy is “rooted in capitalist ideology as well as in the international human trafficking market. The products sold are newborns, the means of production are the bodies of their mothers.”