Cannes Jury Head Ruben Östlund On ‘Anatomy Of A Fall’ & The Awards Process: “The Palme d’Or Winner Was An Intense Experience — It’s What Cinema Should Be”

(L-R) Jury members Julia Ducournau, Brie Larson, Maryam Touzani, President of the Jury Ruben Östlund and Damián Szifron attend the "Elemental" screening and closing ceremony red carpet

Cannes jury head has described the process of selecting the Competition winners as a "very intense experience", at the jury press conference following the Palme d'Or victory for Justine Triet's Anatomy Of A Fall.

“We had a lot of fun and intense discussions,” the filmmaker and two-time Palme d’Or winner said. “It was exhausting in the end. The day was emotional.”

Asked why the jury selected Triet’s film, Östlund replied: “This is a film that everyone stands behind on the jury. One thing that came out [of our deliberations] was that these films created a collective experience. The Palme d’Or winner was an intense experience — it’s what cinema should be.”

Fellow juror Brie Larson added: “We had an incredible time. It created a conversation that we loved.”

Östlund went on to note the strength of this year’s crop. “It was a very strong lineup. It wasn’t easy. We each had to fight for what we believed. I really believe it was a very strong lineup this year.”

One journalist noted that many critics had tipped Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone Of Interest for the top prize this evening. The jury wouldn’t be drawn, with Östlund replying: “We don’t listen to what the critics are saying,” during the process.

French and English-language drama Anatomy of a Fall follows Sandra (Sandra Hüller), a German writer, her French husband Samuel, and their eleven-year-old son Daniel who live a secluded life in a remote town in the French Alps. When Samuel is found dead in the snow below their chalet, the police question whether he committed suicide or was killed. Samuel’s death is treated as suspicious, presumed murder, and Sandra becomes the main suspect.

Pic is produced by Les Films Pelleas and Les Films de Pierre, with Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion acting as producers. Arthur Harari is co-writer with Triet.

Remarkably, the film is the fourth Palme d’Or winner in a row for U.S. distributor Neon, which acquired the movie from mk2 last week during the festival.

Among other winners on the night were The Zone Of Interest, The Pot-au-Feu and Fallen Leaves.