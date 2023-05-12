Alief Boards Indie Comedy ‘Love… Reconsidered’ With Sophie von Haselberg & Colton Haynes

EXCLUSIVE: UK-French sales company Alief has added Carol Hartsell’s Hamptons-set indie romantic comedy Love… Reconsidered to its Cannes 2023 slate on the eve of the market.

Sophie von Haselberg stars as a down-on-her-luck New Yorker whose life is suddenly transferred to the Hamptons after a chance meeting with a wealthy consignment store owner.

It is the second feature starring Bett Midler’s daughter von Haselberg sold internationally by Alief after it successfully handled Amanda Kramer’s Give Me Pity!

Other cast members include Colton Haynes (Arrow, Rough Night), Javier Muñoz (Broadway’s Hamilton), Jill Kargman (Odd Mom Out) Marisa Ryan (Wet Hot American Summer), Rosa Gilmore (The Expanse), Luke Gulbranson (Winter House, Summer House), Anthony Norma (Mare of Easttown) Judy Gold (Better Things) and Elaine Bromka (Uncle Buck).

The film was scripted by Arielle Haller-Silverstone and loosely inspired by her own experiences when she lost her job during the Covid-19 pandemic and moved to the Hamptons.

Ian Stone and El Ride Productions exec produced, with Haller-Silverstone and casting director SJ Allocco serving as co-producers.