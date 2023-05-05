Sierra/Affinity Selling Foreign On Neon’s Hunter Schafer Horror Movie ‘Cuckoo’ At Cannes

EXCLUSIVE: Sierra/Affinity is handling foreign sales on Neon’s horror pic, Cuckoo, at the upcoming Cannes Film Market.

Written and directed by Tilman Singer, Cuckoo was shot on 35mm over 35 days in Germany and stars Jan Bluthardt (Luz), Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer, Screen Actors Guild Award winner Dan Stevens, BAFTA Award nominee Jessica Henwick, Australian Academy Award nominee Marton Csókás, and acclaimed Spanish actress Greta Fernández. Cuckoo‘s plot is under wraps.

Kristen Figeroid, Sierra/Affinity’s Managing Director and EVP, said, “We are thrilled to join this project featuring incredible talent both in front of and behind the camera, and look forward to bringing this title to the widest possible global audience, helping Neon bolster its impeccable recent track record of critical and commercial hits.”

The movie is executive produced for Neon by Tom Quinn, Jeff Deutchman, Emily Thomas, and Ryan Friscia. It is produced by Ken Kao and Josh Rosenbaum of Waypoint Entertainment, Markus Halberschmidt and Maria Tsigka of Fiction Park, Thor Bradwell, and Ben Rimmer. The pic received additional support from German Regional Fund Film und Medien Stiftung NRW. Cuckoo reunites Singer with cinematographer Paul Faltz and production designer Dario Mendez Acosta. Simon Waskow will compose for the film.

Singer made a splash on the horror scene with his acclaimed 2018 debut, Luz. That movie follows a young cabdriver, who drags herself into the brightly lit entrance of a run-down police station. A demonic entity follows her, determined to finally be close to the woman it loves.