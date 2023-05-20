Skip to main content
Cannes Film Festival Head Thierry Frémaux Gets Into Scrap With Cop On Croisette

Thierry Fremaux on his bicycle in Cannes
Thierry Fremaux on his bicycle in Cannes Getty Images

Cannes delegate general Thierry Fremaux was caught up in an altercation with a local police officer in Cannes on Friday evening after riding his electric bicycle on the pavement in front of the Carlton hotel.

Video making the rounds on social networks shows Frémaux in a tuxedo in a heated argument with a local police officer on the hotel forecourt.

Images of the incident were captured by veteran French journalist Eric Morillot who posted two sets of footage on Twitter account.

The first Tweet shows the officer accosting Frémaux and making contact with the delegate general, pushing him to one side and preventing him from entering the Carlton.

A second video shows Frémaux pointing at the officer, who shoves him, prompting Frémaux to shout “Give me your name!”.

He then accuses the officer of jostling him, before announcing his attention to “file a complaint”.

French media reported the local police chief as saying the incident was just one of many “moments of stress” taking place during the festival and that the matter was quickly resolved with Frémaux and the officer shaking hands in the end.

Deadline has reached out to the festival for comment on the issue.

Frémaux announced at his opening press conference that he would be riding a bicycle to get a round the festival this year in a gesture aimed at reducing his carbon footprint – perhaps, he will be now returning to the comfort of his official car.

