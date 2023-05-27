Cannes Film Festival: Justine Triet’s ‘Anatomy Of A Fall’ Wins Palme D’Or; Third Woman Ever To Take Top Prize

Skip to main content
Cannes Film Festival 2023: Award Ceremony, Film Premieres & Parties Gallery

Cannes Film Festival Winners Revealed: 'Anatomy Of A Fall' Wins Palme d'Or
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 27: Justine Triet (C) receives The Palme D'Or Award for 'Anatomy of a Fall' from Jane Fonda during the closing ceremony of the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival Getty

The 76th Cannes Film Festival is wrapping up this evening with the main awards, including the Palme d’Or, to be handed out by Ruben Ostlund’s jury inside the Palais. Scroll down for the list of winners which is being updated as prizes are announced.

It’s been a busy and buzzy fortnight here on the Riviera, kicking off with Johnny Depp-starrer Jeanne du Barry and continuing with the starry world premieres of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, all out of competition. In the main race are 21 films including titles from high-profile filmmakers like Wes Anderson (Asteroid City) and Todd Haynes (May December) as well as previous Palme d’Or winners Nuri Bilge Ceylan (About Dry Grasses), Nanni Moretti (Il Sol Dell’Avvenire), Ken Loach (The Old Oak), Wim Wenders (Perfect Days) and Hirokazu Kore-eda (Monster).

Receiving among some of the best notices have been Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest, Alice Rohrwacher’s La Chimera and Aki Kaurismaki’s Fallen Leaves alongside Perfect Days and May December.

Still, it’s all up for grabs as Cannes juries are anything but predictable. This year’s includes two-time Palme d’Or laureate Ostlund as well as director Maryam Touzani, actor Denis Ménochet, writer/director Rungano Nyoni, actress/director Brie Larson, actor/director Paul Dano, writer Atiq Rahimi, director Damián Szifron and director Julia Ducournau.

We’ll know more in just a little bit, so check back as we update the winners below:

Palme d’Or
Anatomy of a Fall, dir: Justine Triet

Grand Prize
The Zone of Interest, dir: Jonathan Glazer

Best Director
Tranh Anh Hung, The Pot-au-Feu

Jury Prize
Fallen Leaves, dir: Aki Kaurismaki

Best Screenplay
Yuji Sakamato, Monster

Best Actress
Merve Dizdar, About Dry Grasses

Best Actor
Koji Yakusho, Perfect Days

Camera d’Or
Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell, dir: Thien An Pham

Short Film Palme d’Or
27, dir: Flóra Anna Buda

Special Mention:
Far, dir: Gunnur Martinsdottir Schluter

