Cannes Film Festival Head Thierry Frémaux Says U.S. Attendees Welcome To Speak Out About Writers’ Strike During Festival: “We Have To Respect It”

PARIS, FRANCE - APRIL 13: Thierry Fremaux and Iris Knobloch attend the 76th Cannes Film Festival Official Selection Presentation At UGC Normandie on April 13, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

Cannes Delegate General Thierry Fremaux said U.S. professionals were welcome to speak out about the writers’ strike within the framework of the 76th edition, running from May 16 to 27.

“We’re not very informed about that because we were preparing the festival,” he said during his traditional pre-opening press conference.

“I don’t know what consequences it will have… We have to respect it. If the actors and the screenwriters want to talk about it, they’re welcome,” he said.

Questions have been swirling around whether the U.S. writers strike will make its way across the Atlantic to the French Riviera during Cannes

Some of the U.S. directors and actors in attendance at the festival will likely address the issue in their press conferences, but for now, none have announced they are stepping back from red carpet or junket duties out of solidarity.