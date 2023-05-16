Cannes Film Festival Juror Paul Dano On WGA Strike: “I Will Be There On The Picket Line When I Get Back Home”

Refresh for updates Amid all the noise here at the Cannes Film Festivals about festival sexual predators, Johnny Depp’s return in Jeanne du Barry tonight and the admitted assaulting history of that movie’s director Maiwen; the WGA Strike is not forgotten.

Fielding questions today about striking writers back in Hollywood who’ve been beaten down by streaming, the big screen Cannes Film Festival jurors had something to say.

Said Paul Dano, “My wife is currently picketing with my sixth month old, strapped to her chest,” said the actor, “I will be there on the picket line when I get back home.”

Dano is also a director and writer, having helmed and co-wrote Wildlife which played Cannes Critics Week back in 2018. The SAG-AFTRA contract expires at the end of June, together the DGA contract.

Cannes Jury Boss and last year’s Palme d’Or winner, Triangle of Sadness filmmaker, Ruben Ostlund praised the strike, especially as a means to revolutionize one’s profession for the better.

Yesterday, Cocaine Bear director Elizabeth Banks, here at the Cannes market to promote her movie Dreamquil, a thriller about the dangers of AI, spoke out about the funky tech which is a major sticking point in WGA talks.

“We have to hold the line as a community,” Banks told Deadline. “I include the producers and the studios in that community. AI is going to be a tool. There’s no doubt about it. It’s coming fast and furious. But I would like it to be a tool used by the writers and not the studios to replace the writers. And once that horse is out the barn, I don’t know why anybody believes their job isn’t next.”

Deadline has reached out to the WGA about any strike activities that could be occurring over here on the Croisette, and we’ll update you on their response. Yesterday, a plane flew around all the major Hollywood studios over the course of three hours with a banner “Pay the Writers, You AI-holes”. It was a stunt organized by filmmaker Jacob Reed. Given the numbers of planes that buzz above the bay here in Cannes, we’ll keep our eyes peeled for similar messages in the Mediterranean skies.

