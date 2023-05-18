European Producers Club Protests Revoking Of French Producer’s Accreditation By Cannes: “It Can Be Seen As A Restriction On Freedom Of Expression”

The European Producers Club (EPC) has issued a statement expressing solidarity for French producer Marc Missonnier who has had his Cannes accreditation revoked for criticizing the festival on social media.

The body, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, is an association of 160 influential film and TV producers from across Europe, including Missionnier.

“The European Producers Club was informed that one of our esteemed members, the renowned French producer Marc Missonnier, had his accreditation revoked by the Cannes Film Festival due to his expressed opinions about the official selection on social media,” read the statement.

“The European Producers Club strongly disagrees with this action, as it can be seen as a restriction on freedom of expression. Critics and criticism play a vital role in the film industry, and individuals’ dedication and civic opinions should not hinder their professional access to the Cannes Film Festival and its market.”

In the lead-up to Cannes, Missonnier announced on social networks that he was boycotting the festival following its selection of Catherine Corsini’s Homecoming to Competition after accusations of misconduct on set.

The producer, whose credits include François Ozon’s 8 Femmes and Swimming Pool as well as Xavier Giannoli’s Marguerite, travelled to Cannes nonetheless to take part in the Marché du Film.

He reported on Wednesday, however, that when he went to pick up his accreditation he was told it had been revoked, for calling “for a boycott in a virulent personal campaign’.

“I have therefore been PUNISHED and sent to the corner like a naughty schoolboy. The only thing I can do is laugh,” he posted on Twitter.

Without accreditation, it is impossible to circulate in the main market hub in the Palais des Festivals and difficult to freely gain access to any of the hotels falling under the umbrella of the market.

As of Thursday evening, the EPC said the revocation of Missonnier’s accreditation was still in place.