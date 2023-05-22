Cannes Directors’ Fortnight & Japan’s VIPO Partner On Tokyo Screenings Event 

Directors’ Fortnight, a parallel section of the Cannes Film Festival, is planning to screen a programme of films from its selection at an event in Tokyo, Japan this December.

The screenings event, Directors’ Fortnight in Tokyo, will be held in partnership with Japan’s Visual Industry Promotion Organization (VIPO).

“The idea is to introduce Japanese audiences to the films of Directors’ Fortnight,” said Julien Rejl, Directors’ Fortnight Delegate General, at a press event in Cannes. “We also hope to encourage Japanese filmmakers to submit their films to Cannes and Directors’ Fortnight and increase their engagement with international festivals and audiences.”

While exact dates and venues are still being worked out, Rejl said that event would take place in December, after Tokyo International Film Festival (October 23 – November 1) and Tokyo Filmex (November 19-26), most likely in Shibuya, one of Tokyo’s most popular cinema and entertainment districts.

“We don’t want to spoil the plans of filmmakers and sales agents who may be thinking about premiering their films at these festivals in Japan,” said Rejl. “We’re talking to everyone about what makes sense in terms of showing the diversity and audacity of the selection.”

The programme of this year’s Directors’ Fortnight features the world premiere of Japanese short film Oyu, directed by Atsushi Hirai and produced by Martin Bertier and Damien Manivel. Hirai’s previous short film, Return To Toyama, was screened at Locarno and more than 20 other film festivals around the world.