France’s Capricci swoops on Hong Sangsoo’s Directors Fortnight Title ‘In Our Day’

In Our Day
In Our Day Finecut

Seoul-based sales agent Finecut has sold Hong Sangsoo’s In Our Day to France’s Capricci, Spain’s L’Atalante Cinema and Ama Films for Greece. 

The film, which premieres in Directors Fortnight on May 25, follow a woman in her 40s, temporarily living at the home of a friend, and a man in his 70s living alone, who both have visitors with serious questions to ask. 

Hong’s previous film, In Water, which premiered at this year’s Berlin film festival, is also selling to multiple territories, including France (Arizona Films Distribution), Spain (L’Atalante Cinema) and Taiwan (Cola Films). The film previously sold to The Cinema Guild for North America. 

Finecut has also done brisk business on three titles from young female directors – July Jung’s Next Sohee, Lee Sol-hui’s Greenhouse and Lee Ji-eun’s The Hill Of Secrets

Next Sohee, which premiered in Cannes Critics Week last year, has gone to Australia (SBS), China (BlueMedia Times) and Spain (La Aventura Cine), following previous deals with France (Arizona), India (Pictureworks), Japan (Rights Cube), Taiwan (Sky Films) and Switzerland (Trigon Film). Released April 5 in France, the film has so far pulled in more than 90,000 admissions. 

Greenhouse, which won multiple awards at last year’s Busan film festival, has gone to France (Art House Films), Japan (Mimosa Films) and Taiwan (AV-Jet). Plaion Pictures took German-speaking rights to The Hill Of Secrets, which premiered in Berlin and was previously sold to Hong Kong’s Edko Films and Taiwan’s AV-Jet. 

