Cannes Critics’ Week Winners: ‘Tiger Stripes’ Scoops Grand Prize – Full List

With the Cannes Film Festival heading towards its conclusion on Saturday, the first awards are starting to trickle out. Sidebar Critics’ Week, which is devoted to first and second features, closed this evening, honoring Amanda Nell Eu’s debut Tiger Stripes with its Grand Prize. (Scroll down for the full list of winners).

Tiger Stripes, which is also eligible for the Camera d’Or which will be handed out on Saturday, is a coming-of-age story that explores teenage rebellion in a stifling society through the tale of a 12-year-old girl whose body starts to change at an alarming and horrifying rate as she hits puberty. Fearing she will be labeled a monster, she tries to conceal her changed appearance until one day she decides she no longer wants to hide away.

The French Touch Prize of the Jury went to Il Pleut Dans la Maison (It’s Raining in the House) by Paloma Sermon-Daï. Shot against the backdrop of the picturesque Eau d’Heure lakes region of Belgian’s French-speaking Wallonia region, the hybrid drama follows two teenagers left to their own devices by their mother over the summer in a squalid house.

Note that the French Touch Prize last year went to Charlotte Wells’ breakout Aftersun, beginning a groundswell that led all the way to an Oscar nomination for lead Paul Mescal.

Scoring a win for the Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award is Jovan Ginić in Vladimir Perišić’s Lost Country.

Venice 2021 Golden Lion laureate Audrey Diwan presided over the Critics’ Week jury this year.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Grand Prize

Tiger Stripes, dir: Amanda Nell Eu

French Touch Prize of the Jury

Il Pleut Dans la Maison (It’s Raining in the House), dir: Paloma Sermon-Daï.

Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award

Jovan Ginić for Lost Country

Leitz Cine Discovery Prize for a Short Film

Boléro, dir: Nans Laborde-Jourdàa

Gan Foundation Award for Distribution

Pyramide Films, French distributor for Inshallah a Boy

SACD Award

Iris Kaltenbäck, writer of Le Ravissement (The Rapture)

Canal + Award for Short Film

Boléro, dir: Nans Laborde-Jourdàa