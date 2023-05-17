Cannes Film Festival 2023: All Of Deadline’s Movie Reviews

The Cannes Film Festival kicked off this year with opening-night movie Jeanne du Barry, with Deadline’s on the ground to watch all the key films. Here is a compilation of our reviews from the fest, which last year saw Ruben Östland’s Triangle of Sadness win the coveted Palme d’Or on its way to an Oscar Best Picture nomination.
Check out the reviews below, click on the titles to read them in full, and keep checking back as we add more.
Jeanne Du Barry
Section: Out of Competition
Director: Maïwenn
Screenwriter: Teddy Lussi-Modeste
Cast: Maiwenn, Johnny Depp, Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud, Pascal Greggory, India Hair
Deadline’s takeaway: The film’s pageantry can’t quite cover up the fact that there isn’t much glue to the story, which unfolds as a series of vignettes, and feels more like we’re looking at scenes from a life in retrospect than being invested in watching a wild life being lived to the fullest.
Occupied City
Section: Special Screenings
Director: Steve McQueen
Text: Bianca Stigter
Narrator: Melanie Hyams
Deadline’s takeaway: We are entering a new era when few people with direct experience of the atrocities of WWII and the Holocaust remain alive. This era calls for a new kind of film about that time – a new way of preserving memory and cautioning us against a repetition of crimes against humanity driven by a racist ideology. Occupied City is that film.
