Goodfellas Boards Sales On Jean-Luc Godard’s Final Work ‘Trailer Of The Film That Will Never Exist: Phony Wars’; Watch Trailer For Movie

EXCLUSIVE: International sales rights for late iconic director Jean-Luc Godard’s final work Trailer Of The Film That Will Never Exist: Phony Wars have been acquired by Goodfellas ahead of its world premiere in Cannes Classics on Sunday.

The 20-minute work was written and directed by Godard in collaboration with Jean-Paul Battaggia, Fabrice Aragno and Nicole Brenez.

Godard often transformed his synopses into aesthetic programs. This film follows that tradition and remains his ultimate gesture of cinema.

The filmmaker accompanied the trailer with the following statement: “Rejecting the billions of alphabetic diktats to liberate the incessant metamorphoses and metaphors of a necessary and true language by re-turning to the locations of past film shoots while keeping track of modern times.”

The work is billed as A Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello and Vixens production, in coproduction with L’Atelier.

“Saint Laurent is honored to present a special work Jean-Luc Godard was working on before passing, at 93, last September,” said Saint Laurent by Vaccarello in a statement.

“Unconventional in its form, the short art project describes the ideas, references, and visuals he envisioned for a film that never came to be, giving the viewer rare insight into a genius’ mind and process,” said Saint Laurent by Vaccarello in a statement.

On a personal note Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello added: “I greatly admired Jean-Luc Godard, one of cinema’s most influential masterminds.”

The film will world premiere in the presence of Godard’s longtime collaborator, the filmmaker Fabrice Aragno, who worked with the late director on Notre musique (2004), Film Socialisme (2010), Les Trois Désastres (2013) and Goodbye to Language (2014).

Its screening is part of a larger tribute to Godard in Cannes Classics also featuring a screening of a 4K restoration of Godard’s 1963 classic Contempt and the documentary Godard by Godard.