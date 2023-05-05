Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Netflix Director Of UK Features Fiona Lamptey Exits 

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

As Deadline Broke: 'Yellowstone' To End, Sequel Greenlit, Matthew McConaughey In Talks To Star
Read the full story

Canal+ Group Hires Former Salto Director General In Transformation Officer Role

Thomas Follin
Thomas Follin Nicolas Gouhier / M6

Thomas Follin, the former director general of shuttered French streaming platform Salto, has joined France’s Canal+ Group in the role of Chief Global Transformation Officer.

His mission will be to accelerate recent growth and create synergies and cooperation across the group.

Underlining its recent trajectory, Canal+ noted that it counted 11 million subscribers across 14 territories in 2016, which had risen to 25.5 million subscribers in 50 territories by the end of 2022.

Related Story

Jafar Panahi's Lawyer Quashes Rumors Director Has Left Iran For Good

“Thomas Follin will be tasked with accelerating the Group’s transformation to be even stronger in a rapidly changing market, strengthening its integration and the pooling of its strategic assets,” the group said in a statement.

He will be particularly responsible for overseeing the pooling of efforts to create and produce audiovisual content for all of the group’s different territories, alongside Anna Marsh and separate territory heads, read the release.

Follin arrives at the Canal+ Group from Salto, the streaming service created as a joint venture between France Télévisions, the TF1 Group and Grouple M6 in October 2020, and then disbanded this March, after it failed to take off.

He will report directly to Canal+ Group Chairman Maxime Saada and will work in close collaboration with the entire management board. He takes up his role on May 9.

Prior to his role at Salto, Follin spent nearly 20 years at French commercial broadcaster, the M6 Group rising to the position of deputy director general.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad