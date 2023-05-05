Canal+ Group Hires Former Salto Director General In Transformation Officer Role

Thomas Follin, the former director general of shuttered French streaming platform Salto, has joined France’s Canal+ Group in the role of Chief Global Transformation Officer.

His mission will be to accelerate recent growth and create synergies and cooperation across the group.

Underlining its recent trajectory, Canal+ noted that it counted 11 million subscribers across 14 territories in 2016, which had risen to 25.5 million subscribers in 50 territories by the end of 2022.

“Thomas Follin will be tasked with accelerating the Group’s transformation to be even stronger in a rapidly changing market, strengthening its integration and the pooling of its strategic assets,” the group said in a statement.

He will be particularly responsible for overseeing the pooling of efforts to create and produce audiovisual content for all of the group’s different territories, alongside Anna Marsh and separate territory heads, read the release.

Follin arrives at the Canal+ Group from Salto, the streaming service created as a joint venture between France Télévisions, the TF1 Group and Grouple M6 in October 2020, and then disbanded this March, after it failed to take off.

He will report directly to Canal+ Group Chairman Maxime Saada and will work in close collaboration with the entire management board. He takes up his role on May 9.

Prior to his role at Salto, Follin spent nearly 20 years at French commercial broadcaster, the M6 Group rising to the position of deputy director general.