‘Call Me Kat’ Canceled At Fox After Three Seasons

Fox is making its renewal and pick up decisions.

The network has canceled comedy series Call Me Kat after three seasons. The show has seen dwindling ratings, particularly in its third season.

On the comedy side, Fox still has Animal Control, which is expected to receive a second season. However, the future of Welcome To Flatch, which is in its second season, is unclear.

Call Me Kat has been paired with Animal Control and the two shows are not considered particularly compatible. Welcome To Flatch comes at an attractive price point, but the cancelation of Call Me Kat is not expected to influence Fox’s decision whether to bring it back for a third season. Finding more comedies is a priority for new head of comedy Cheryl Dolins.

Call Me Kat stars Mayim Bialik as a 39-year-old single woman named Kat, who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that you can not have everything you want yet still be happy. After leaving her job as a professor at the University of Louisville, she spends the money her parents set aside for her wedding to open a cat café in Louisville.

Co-star Leslie Jordan was a big part of the cast and he died in October. Swoosie Kurtz, Cheyenne Jackson, Kyla Pratt, and Julian Gant also star.

It is exec produced by Bialik’s The Big Bang Theory co-star Jim Parsons and based on long-running BBC hit Miranda.

Call Me Kat is produced by Parsons’ That’s Wonderful Productions, Bialik’s Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm in association with Warner Bros Television and Fox Entertainment. That’s Wonderful Productions’ Todd Spiewak, BBC Studios’ Angie Stephenson and Miranda Hart, star of the original British show, exec produce alongside Bialik and Parsons.

Jim Patterson and Maria Ferrari took over as showrunners for season three, replacing Alissa Neubauer, who served as showrunner for season two, and Darlene Hunt, who was showrunner of season one.

“We are very proud of Call Me Kat. But, unfortunately, the audience response to it was not as strong as we had hoped. We are thankful for our partnership with Warner Bros. Television, That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions, BBC Studios, Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons and the entire cast and crew for their work and dedication to Call Me Kat,” said a Fox spokesman.

Elsewhere, on the drama side, Fox has already handed season two renewals to freshmen series Accused and Alert: Missing Persons Unit, both from Sony Pictures TV and Fox Entertainment. They join The Cleaning Lady, which has been picked for a third season from Warner Bros. TV, and 9-1-1: Lone Star, which has been renewed for a fifth season, while flagship series 9-1-1 is moving forward at ABC.

Warner Bros. TV also scored a new drama series order for Rescue: HI-Surf, Hawaii lifeguard drama from John Wells Productions, while Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment are co-producing medical drama Doc, based on an Italian series.

The animated series The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers have also all been renewed.