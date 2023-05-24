‘Call Her King’: BET+ Sets Premiere Date For Action Thriller Starring Naturi Naughton & Lance Gross 

EXCLUSIVE: BET+ has picked up rights to the previously unannounced action thriller Call Her King, starring Naturi Naughton (Power Book II: Ghost) and Lance Gross (House of Payne), slating it to premiere exclusively as one of the platform’s originals on July 6.

Directed by Wes Miller (A Day to Die), Call Her King follows Judge Jaeda King (Naughton), who has just sentenced Sean Samuels (Mitchell) to death when the courthouse is hijacked by Samuels’ brother Gabriel, also known as Black Caesar (Gross). The Judge must then rely on her wits, strength and skill to find a way to end the standoff, save the hostages and fight her way out.

Also starring Jason Mitchell (Mudbound), Johnny Messner (A Day to Die), Nicholas Turturro (NYPD Blue), Tobias Truvillion (First Wives Club), Garrett Hendricks (FBI) and Shiobann Amisial (Bel-Air), Call Her King is the first production falling under Andrew van den Houten and Miller’s newly formed BlackLight Entertainment banner, which was formed with the mission of providing quality opportunities for people of color and other traditionally disadvantaged people in front of and behind the camera. Van Den Houten and Miller produced the film for the company.

“I am honored to have ‘Call Her King’ join the BET+ family. Their dedication to providing stories to the culture and for the culture is second to none,” said Miller in a statement to Deadline. “This film was a passion project for all of us involved and we are proud of the final product. This film is a testament to the strength and resilience of women, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to share it with viewers.”