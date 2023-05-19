Rachel Brosnahan, Caitríona Balfe And Laurence Fishburne Join Rami Malek In Thriller ‘Amateur’ For 20th Century

EXCLUSIVE: Caitríona Balfe, Rachel Brosnahan And Laurence Fishburne are joining Rami Malek in 20th Century’s thriller Amateur. Slow Horses helmer James Hawes is directing.

Gary Spinelli penned the most recent draft. Hutch Parker and Dan Wilson are producing, with Malek executive producing.

The story follows a CIA cryptographer who, after his wife is tragically killed in a London terrorist attack, demands his bosses go after them. When it becomes clear they won’t act due to conflicting internal priorities, he blackmails the agency into training him and letting him go after them himself.

Balfe is set to reprise her role as Claire in the Starz hit series Outlander, which is set to have its seventh season premiere on June 16. She is coming off her BAFTA-nominated role in the Oscar-winning pic Belfast.

Brosnahan can currently be seen in reprising her Emmy-winning role on the final season of Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She has already won one Emmy for the part and is expected to be in the award season mix this upcoming award season.

Fishburne was most recently seen in John Wick: Chapter 4 as well as Netflix’s The School of Good and Evil. He recently wrapped production on Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis.

Balfe is repped by WME, Emptage Hallet, Cognition, lawyer Darren Trattner, Brosnahan is repped by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Fishburne is repped by CAA and Landmark Artists Management.