‘Butterfly’ Series Starring Daniel Dae Kim Based On Comic Ordered By Prime Video

Prime Video has given a series order to Butterfly, from Daniel Dae Kim’s 3AD and BOOM! Studios, publisher of the graphic novel of the same name created by Arash Amel. Kim is set to star as the lead in the six-episode series, with Ken Woodruff (The Mentalist, Gotham) set as showrunner and co-creator for the adaptation alongside novelist Steph Cha. This marks Lost alum Kim’s first solo lead TV role.

Butterfly, which will go into production after WGA, DGA and SAG-AFTRA reach new agreements with AMPTP, was among more than a dozen mini-writers rooms commissioned by Amazon Studios in the past couple of months. It was one of several projects that have been heating up for a series pickup alongside Criminal, based on the Ed Brubaker comic.

A character-driven spy thriller that explores complex family dynamics within the treacherous world of global espionage, Butterfly is based on the BOOM! Studios graphic novel series created by Arash Amel, written by Amel and Marguerite Bennett, and illustrated by Antonio Fuso and Stefano Simeone. It centers on David Jung (Kim), an enigmatic, highly unpredictable former US intelligence operative living in South Korea, whose life is blown to pieces when the consequences of an impossible decision from his past come back to haunt him, and he finds himself pursued by Rebecca, a deadly, sociopathic young agent assigned to kill him.

Executive producers include Ken Woodruff and Steph Cha; Daniel Dae Kim and John Cheng for 3AD; Stephen Christy and Ross Richie for BOOM! Studios; and Arash Amel for The Amel Company. Additionally, Adam Yoelin serves as Co-EP for BOOM! Studios.

Kim’s production company, 3AD developed the series under their first-look deal with Amazon Studios. The company produces the hit ABC series The Good Doctor, which has been renewed for a seventh season.

Most recently, Kim completed principal photography on Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender, where he plays Fire Lord Ozai. He also starred in an episode of Apple’s female driven anthology series, Roar, opposite Betty Gilpin, as well as starring in an episode of BJ Novak’s anthology series The Premise for FX and Hulu.

Kim previously played the co-lead opposite Tony Goldwyn in Nat Geo’s scripted anthology series, The Hot Zone: Anthrax. On the big screen, he can be seen in Joe Penna’s Stowaway. Daniel & 3AD are repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, ID, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer. BOOM! is repped by UTA and Matt Saver. Woodruff is repped by Jared Levine. Cha is repped by UTA. Amel is repped by Grandview and David Fox.