Bungalow Media + Entertainment Appoints Christie McConnell As SVP, Development

EXCLUSIVE: Christie McConnell has been appointed to the role of SVP, Development at the Emmy-winning entertainment company, Bungalow Media + Entertainment, and will now oversee development on all of its unscripted programming.

McConnell comes to the company after acting as a freelance consultant to such TV production companies and podcast studios as Boardwalk Pictures, Salt Audio, Made Up Stories and Wild State. She’s most recently developed such series as the Jeremy Renner-fronted Rennervations (Disney+) and Undressed with Kathryn Eisman (Paramount+), also directing and producing both audio and video content for Headspace.

McConnell has also previously held executive roles at All3 Media America, Shine America and Stephen David Entertainment, where she focused on competition and game shows, docuseries, event series and true crime, additionally overseeing unscripted development for broadcast, cable, and OTT services at Radley Studios. Prior to joining Radley, she served as showrunner for the Nashville live after-show, Nashchat. McConnell also developed, executive produced, and directed/produced behind-the-scenes content featuring Reese Witherspoon for the Oscar winner’s media company, Hello Sunshine.

Said Bungalow CEO Robert Friedman of McConnell’s appointment, “Her vast experience in all genres of TV and digital development, combined with her background at a variety of production companies, makes her an ideal addition to our growing Bungalow team.”

Added McConnell in a statement to Deadline, “I am excited and proud to join the Bungalow team, especially getting to work alongside people who are truly passionate about making great content. Being part of a company known for its creativity and quality in a competitive television landscape is such an honor.”

McConnell began her career in development at City Lights Media, where she quickly rose through the ranks to oversee development for such digital and branded entertainment clients as ABC Family, Barnes & Noble, Glamour, Lifetime, WEtv and Comedy Central. She has also sold projects to Disney+, CBS, Fox, YouTube, Netflix, A&E, Oxygen, History, Discovery, ID, TLC, WEtv, Travel Channel, Bravo, Comedy Central and CNBC. Her development and production credits include the New York Emmy-winning digital series, Book Obsessed, the Webby-nominated Hot Coffee Break and The List, History Channel’s Emmy winner The Men Who Built America and its Emmy-nominated series The World Wars, Discovery’s Shark Tank Meets Shark Week, Tiger Shark Invasion and Gold Fever, truTV’s Fake Off, Fox’s Riot, YouTube’s Strive, TLC’s Extreme Cheapskates, AMC’s The American West and ID’s Redrum.

Founded by Friedman in in 2013, Bungalow’s recently produced projects include the Sundance-premiering documentary Little Richard: I Am Everything for CNN Films/HBO Max, the series Serving the Hamptons for Discovery+, the four-part miniseries Surviving Jeffrey Epstein for Lifetime, The Preppy Murder: Death in Central Park for AMC/SundanceTV, The Panama Papers for Epix, and Roswell: The First Witness for History Channel.

Additional credits include the Daytime Emmy-winning Give for NBC, Corvette Heroes for History Channel, The Real SVU for Lifetime, Landmarks Live in Concert for PBS, 36 Hours with the New York Times for Travel Channel, and such scripted dramas as APB for Fox, Insatiable for Netflix and Modern Love for Prime Video. Bungalow has also produced feature docs like The Devil Made Me Do It for Discovery+, Spring Broke on Showtime, and We the People: The Market Basket Effect, as well as the Clive Owen film The Confirmation and other projects.