Buchwald Promotes Angelo Padilla, Marion Campbell Kammer to Leadership Roles

EXCLUSIVE: Buchwald has upped veteran talent agents Angelo Padilla and Marion Campbell Kammer to Senior Vice President of Talent and Vice President of Talent, respectively. Both are based in the agency’s Los Angeles office.

Padilla has been a rising star at the agency, where he started as an agent in 2011. Padilla began his agency career at ICM where he trained under agent Toni Howard before being promoted in 2007 in the Motion Picture Talent Department. He also had a stint at Greene & Associates Talent Agency before joining Buchwald. Padilla began his career in casting at CFB Casting.

Padilla has built a roster of clients that includes Essence Atkins (Untitled Wayans, Marlon), Rachel Blanchard (The Summer I Turned Pretty), Neil Brown Jr. (Seal Team, Insecure), Jake Cannavale (The Offer), David Castañeda (The Umbrella Academy, Poker Face), Matt Cedeño (Ruthless, Power), Maria Gabriela de Faria (Animal Control, The Last Exorcism of God), Kimberly Hebert Gregory (Vice Principals), Tim Jo (Reasonable Doubt), Marvin Jones (Black Lighting, Halo), Richard T. Jones (The Rookie, Santa Clarita Diet), Poppy Liu (Hacks, Dead Ringers), Louis Ozawa (Hunters, Pachinko), Dar Salim (The Covenant), and Amanda Warren (East New York).

Kammer joined Buchwald at the top of 2021 after a 16-year run at TalentWorks, where she served as VP of Talent. Kammer began her agency career at Coast to Coast Talent Group followed by Gersh, and then eventually joined TalentWorks as an agent in 2005, two years after its launch.

Kammer’s client list includes Fernanda Andrade (Let the Right One In, Moon Knight), Ray Cham (Sort Of, The Big Leap), Amanda Crew (Silicon Valley), Matthew Del Negro (City on a Hill, The Missing), Simone Joy Jones (Bel-Air), Parveen Kaur (Manifest), Jason Lee (My Name is Earl, The Residence), Wentworth Miller (Prison Break), Ravi Patel (Animal Control, The Valet), Tamara Podemski (Reservation Dogs, Outer Range), Judy Reyes (Dr. Death, Smile, Birth/Rebirth) as well as Ted Field and his Radar Pictures.

“Angelo and Marion exemplify many of the qualities we value at Buchwald. Their promotions are a direct reflection of their consistent and ongoing commitment to hard work, collaboration, and leadership. One of the most exciting and gratifying components of our continued evolution is getting to acknowledge those who make an extraordinary contribution to our growth and success. In elevating them, we elevate the company,” said Julia Buchwald and Ryan Martin in a joint statement.

Buchwald recently upped Rob Kim to its management team as co-head of the agency’s west coast office, where he serves in this position alongside Ryan Martin and Julia Buchwald, who also serves as the agency’s president.