EXCLUSIVE: Crunchyroll is joining Korean K-pop supergroup BTS’s animated superhero adventure Bastions.

The anime-focused international streamer has a struck a deal with producer Thymos Media for worldwide rights to the show, excluding China, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North Korea and South Korea. It will begin airing the five-part series on Saturdays from this week (May 13).

Bastions follows a group of rookie superheroes in a world where they compete for popularity. They emerge as full-fledged heroes after saving Earth from a crisis by uncovering the identity of a villain responsible for environmental pollution.

Fusing K-pop and animation, it was first ordered by South Korean network SBS. BTS has composed the theme tune, and music from K-pop girlband Le Sserafilm and singers Heize and AleXa will also feature on its soundtrack.

“Crunchyroll has an extraordinary opportunity to introduce fans to more animation styles from Asia, and this exciting new series from Korea does just that, and having the music of so many K-pop stars really broadens the appeal of Bastions, said Asa Suehira, Crunchyroll’s Chief Content Officer.

The series is notable for being the first project from Be there soon since there group released anthology album ‘Proof’ in June last year. The group paused last year so its members could complete military service, which is mandatory in South Korea. They had already announced a temporary split, but now plan to reunite in 2025.

“BTS is expected to provide an overwhelming sense of immersion to the emotions and action scenes of the series by singing the theme song in perfect harmony,” Thymos Media said of Bastions in a statement.

Band members RM, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, Jungkook, V and Jin originally formed the band in 2010 through Big Hit Music and went on to mega-stardom through songs such as Dynamite, Mic Drop, Boy With Luv and Butter, reinventing their sound several times in the process.

Crunchyroll operates as a joint venture between Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan’s Aniplex, which is also a Sony Corp subsidiary through Sony Music. It’s available in more than 200 territories and offers a large library of anime series and features, with many available immediately after their Japanese broadcast debuts.