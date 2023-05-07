Bronny James, LeBron’s Son, Commits To Playing Basketball At USC

Bronny James, LeBron James’ son, has committed to playing basketball at USC.

After weeks of speculation, Bronny shared the news of his decision on Instagram with a photo from inside the locker room of the University of Southern California sporting a uniform with the number “0.”

“Fight on,” read the caption on the post Bronny shared.

Before committing to the Trojans, Bronny had been considering Ohio State and Oregon. Bronny’s decision would keep him close to home in Southern California where his father LeBron plays for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Earlier this year, LeBron made the media aware that he wishes to play with his son in the NBA with Bronny being eligible to play in the league until the 2024-25 season.

“I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny,” he told ESPN.

LeBron continued, “Either in the same uniform or a matchup against him. I don’t mean like [guarding one another all game] — because he’s a point guard and I’m a, at this point now I’m playing center or whatever the team needs from me. But I would love to do the whole Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. thing. That would be ideal for sure.”