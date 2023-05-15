Lesley Land Scholarship Launches; Brock Media Enters Podcast Game; Paramount+ Partners With Virgin In UK – Global Briefs

Lesley Land Scholarship Launches

The UK’s National Film and Television School has launched a scholarship in memory of the late publicist Lesley Land, who passed away unexpected last year aged 41. The Lesley Land Scholarship, in association with Land’s parents and Channel 4, will support an annual scholarship to study the NFTS’s Marketing, Distribution, Sales and Exhibition MA course. Land’s parents, agent Anita and Brook Land, will fund it. Land, considered one of UK television’s smartest and wittiest publicists, passed away in December 2022. She had roles at Sky, The Outside Organisation, Taylor Herring and Planet Hollywood, and had a long spell at Channel 4 promoting shows such as Gogglebox. At last night’s BAFTA TV Awards, Land was featured in the ‘In Memorium’ segment, which recognizes influential figures in the British entertainment industry who have passed away. Applications for the scholarship are now open, with the recipient joining the NFTS course’s next intake in January 2024.

Brock Media Pushes Into Podcasts

Animals producer Sarah Brocklehurst’s Brock Media has moved into the podcast space with a genre-defying anthology series. Never Told features eight stories that span teenage abortion, Parisian hook-ups, musical odysseys, fantasy friendships, yoga poses, loss, grief, rage and a night of strange encounters. Stories will be told by the likes of actor Harry Trevaldwyn, Vice Media Editor in Chief Zing Tsjeng, and Caleb Azumah Nelson and Emma Jane Unsworth, whose books Small Worlds and After the Storm are being turned into TV shows by Brock. The indie, which has a partnership deal with BBC Studios, was set up last year by Animals producer Brocklehurst and is also making The Outrun, Nora Fingscheidt’s adaptation of Amy Liptrot’s memoir starring Saoirse Ronan. “As a company we are committed to exceptional storytelling in all its forms and I’m so excited that we’re powering into the audio space,” said Brocklehurst, who will EP Never Told, which launches next month.

Paramount+ Partners With Virgin In UK

Paramount+ has become available on Virgin TV in the UK. As the new wave of streamers seek distribution in key territories, the SVoD is now part of the Virgin package in homes across the nation for £6.99 ($8.70) per month or £69.90 per year. Sky already has deals in place with the likes of Peacock and Netflix. Paramount+ hosts big-hitting TV shows and movies including Yellowstone, Yellowjackets and Top Gun: Maverick. “Offering our customers access to the latest and greatest programmes in one easy, convenient place has long been a focus for us,” said David Bouchier, Chief TV and Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2.