Broadway Law Firm Nevin Group Joins Klaris Law

Klaris Law, a boutique media, entertainment, technology, and intellectual property firm based in New York, announced today that Nevin Law Group, a Broadway production law practice, will join its team. Nevin Law Group Founder Doug Nevin has been named partner and head of the newly-formed Theater and Live Events department at Klaris.

The move, effective June 5, brings one of Broadway’s top legal shops to Klaris. Nevin will be joined at Klaris by his associate Brandon Taylor and other members of their legal team.

Klaris, founded in 2015, represents Warner Bros. Entertainment, NBCUniversal, Simon & Schuster, Time, Inc., Vox, Dotdash Meredith, U.S. Golf Association, the Maya Angelou estate, Pushkin, and others across the creative and intellectual property sectors.

During the 2022-2023 Broadway season, Nevin has represented such productions as Kimberly Akimbo, Parade, Life of Pi, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window, The Piano Lesson and Topdog/Underdog. Nevin also reps thriller Grey House, opening this week.

For the upcoming season, Klaris will be representing An Enemy of the People starring Jeremy Strong, the Broadway run of Alex Edelman’s acclaimed Just For Us, and the West End to New York transfer of the Olivier Award- nominated One Woman Show, which opens this summer at Greenwich House. Other productions will be announced in the coming months.

“These days, leveraging IP is a key business driver,” said Edward Klaris, Managing Partner. “Our media and entertainment clients will benefit greatly from the deep Broadway know-how Doug Nevin and his team have as we continue to expand our superlative legal services, efficiently and affordably,”

“It’s a very exciting time to join Klaris,” said Nevin. “We serve as counsel to many of the most vibrant, provocative, and acclaimed productions, and all six this season are nominated for Tony Awards, 26 nominations in all.”