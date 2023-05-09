‘Shucked’, ‘Some Like It Hot’, ‘New York, New York’ Get Post-Tony Nom Boosts – Broadway Box Office

Perhaps last week’s Tony Award nominations started paying off at the box office quicker than expected, at least for a few productions: Figures for last week, while down overall, indicate a nice bump upwards for Some Like It Hot, Shucked, Summer, 1976 and Good Night, Oscar.

Some Like It Hot, the musical adaptation of the 1959 film classic that scored 13 nominations on May 2 (the most of any production) saw a box office jump of $115,448 to $876,193, while Shucked, with nine nominations, was up $69,529 to a best-ever $620,075.

Good Night, Oscar, with three nominations including one for star Sean Hayes, was up by $62,130 to $702,454, while Summer, 1976, with a single nomination (for co-star Jessica Hecht), was up $76,906 to $451,360.

New musical New York, New York, with nine nominations, was up $75,728, breaking the $1M mark at $1,019,121.

Still, last week’s nominations could only go so far in boosting business, at least initially: None of the aforementioned productions hit the 90% capacity mark, and some did quite a bit less: Good Night, Oscar filled only 68% of seats, and Some Like It Hot just 72%. Shucked was at 88%. Kimberly Akimbo, with eight nominations, was down just a tad to $412,279 while filling 91% of seats at the Booth.

Stay tuned for whether the nominations have a strong impact on advance sales, which should come into focus over the next weeks.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong, which was shut out of the nominations, was down a big $305,114 to $683,445, at 78% of capacity in the final week of Neil Patrick Harris’ guest starring engagement.

Levi Holloway’s Grey House, the thriller starring Laurie Metcalf and Tatiana Maslany, with Joe Mantello directing, took in $357,213 for seven previews at the Lyceum, at 81% of capacity. Opening night is May 30.

In all, the 34 Broadway productions took in $30,153,133 for the week ending May 7, a slight dip from the previous week when there were 35 shows on the boards. Attendance was down a commensurate 5% to 258,720.

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $1,513,391,804, with total attendance of 11,741,678 at 88% of capacity.

All figures courtesy of The Broadway League. For complete box office listings, visit the League’s website.



