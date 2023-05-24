You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Broadway Weekly Box Office Up 5% To $33M In Final Week Of 2022-23 Season

Victoria Clark
'Kimberly Akimbo' Joan Marcus

Broadway’s box office was up a bit during the final week of the 2022-23 season, with only a few productions reporting slips from the previous week, including two – Funny Girl and Grey House – that saw temporary declines due to Covid cases within their casts.

Last week, Funny Girl announced that Lea Michele had tested positive for Covid and would be out for the week. The production saw the usual slip in ticket sales when Michele is absent, with grosses for the week ending May 21 dropping $489,240 to $1,148,386.

Grey House, the thriller starring Laurie Metcalf and Tatiana Maslany, canceled the Wednesday matinee performance due to Covid within the company, dropping $32,227 from the previous week to $351,949.

Also slipping a bit was Parade, with star Ben Platt out for two previously scheduled absences: Grosses for the week were down $88,028 to a still-robust $1,012,450.

In all, grosses for the 34 Broadway productions totaled $32,919,242, a 5% gain over the previous week. Attendance of 276,777 was up 4%.

Last week marked the final week of the 2022-23 season, with season-end total figures at $1,577,586,897 in grosses and a total season attendance at 12,283,399.

All figures courtesy of The Broadway League. For complete box office listings, visit the League’s website


