Broadway 2022-23 Season Box Office Hits $1.6B; Industry Shows Signs Of Rebound But Continued Lag Behind Pre-Pandemic Highs

Broadway box office for the 2022-23 season – the first full season since the industry’s return from the Covid closure – reached $1,577,586,897, a big increase over the last two hard-hit seasons but still about 14% lower than the pre-pandemic high of $1.8 billion.

Figures released today by the Broadway League indicate that total attendance for the season that ended just two days ago was 12,283,399, about 17% off from the pre-pandemic 2018-19 season, the highest grossing and best attended season in Broadway recorded history.

The box office numbers indicate a slow if steady return from the gloomiest days of the Covid pandemic. The 2019-20 season, cut short a couple months by the Covid shutdown in March 2020, recorded total grosses of $1.4 billion and an attendance of 11 million. The 2021-22 season, which saw Broadway reopen after the dark 2020-21 season, took in just $845 million (6.7 million in attendance), a reflection of the 10-week start-up delay and numerous cancelations.

“Broadway is making a strong rebound as audiences are returning to New York City to experience extraordinary live theatre,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League, in a statement, adding that the 2022-2023 numbers indicate “an upward trajectory” in grosses and attendance.

During the 2022-23 season, 88.4% of available seats were filled, a percentage figure comparable to pre-pandemic levels.

In all, the most recent season, which began on May 23, 2022, and ended on May 21, 2023, Broadway saw a total of 40 new productions and 35 continuing productions. The 40 productions that opened during the season included 15 musicals (9 original, 6 revivals), 24 plays (18 original, 5 revivals, one return engagement), and one special engagement (original).