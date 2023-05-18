EXCLUSIVE: Mandalay Pictures (Air) Yale Entertainment, and Post Film have partnered to produce a new thriller titled Barron’s Cove, starring Garrett Hedlund (Mudbound), Stephen Lang (Avatar), Brittany Snow (Pitch Perfect, X), and Hamish Linklater (The Big Short).

The film will be directed by Evan Ari Kelman who also penned the script. The film is set to begin filming later this year. Yale Entertainment’s sales arm, Great Escape, will introduce the project to buyers at the Cannes market.

Billed as a “poignant” pic about the unbreakable bond between fathers and sons, the story follows a grieving father with a violent past, whose life is shattered by the tragic murder of his young son. Consumed with the need for answers, he kidnaps the child he believes is responsible for his son’s death, igniting a frenzied manhunt fueled by the kidnapped boy’s powerful politician father.

Producers are Mandalay’s Jason Michael Berman and Will Raynor, Yale Entertainment’s Jordan Yale Levine, and Jordan Beckerman, and Post Film’s Chadd Harbold and Cory Thompson. Executive Producers include Russ Posternak, Clay Pecorin, and Peter Anske. Co-Producers are Derek Rubin, Parker Hill, and Nick Phillips.

“We are honored to collaborate with an exceptional ensemble cast, anchored by the extraordinary Garrett Hedlund, who is poised to deliver a breathtaking performance,” Berman and Raynor said in a joint statement. “With a world-class team behind the camera as well, it’s our privilege to announce the feature debut of writer/director Evan Ari Kelman, and to support him in bringing this incredible film to life.”

Levine and Beckerman added: “We couldn’t be more excited to join forces with our friends at Mandalay on this engrossing, fast-paced emotional roller coaster of a movie. As fathers to young children ourselves, we were deeply affected by the lead character, Caleb, and his tireless quest to uncover the truth about his son’s tragic fate. With an expertly crafted blend of fast-paced action and heartfelt drama, we are confident this film has all the ingredients to captivate audiences around the globe.”

Garrett Hedlund is repped by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners & Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Stephen Lang is repped by Innovative Artists. Hamish Linklater is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole. Brittany Snow is repped by Gersh, Principal Entertainment, and Sloane Offer Weber & Dern.